Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,877. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$113.57.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

