Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.34 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.34 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KGP traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 64 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 127,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,797. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 million and a P/E ratio of 32.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,350.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of GBX 57.60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,900 ($77.61).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

