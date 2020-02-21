Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

KL traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,562. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

