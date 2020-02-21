Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

