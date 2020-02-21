KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 199,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,087. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 407.43 and a quick ratio of 407.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

