Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

