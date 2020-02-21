L Brands’ (LB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

NYSE:LB opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

