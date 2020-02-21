Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $40,229.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.