LendingClub Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the credit services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE LC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

