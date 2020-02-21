Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.85. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $602,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

