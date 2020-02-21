LINKA Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $165,235.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00492318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.86 or 0.06517227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00069532 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

