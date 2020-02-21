Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $70,146.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.02982856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00229157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

