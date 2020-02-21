Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $183.03 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Lisk has a total market cap of $183.03 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00015506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Bittrex, CoinEgg and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020790 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 211.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006318 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,224,802 coins and its circulating supply is 122,139,091 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Exrates, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bitbns, COSS, Cryptopia, Huobi, YoBit, Coinbe, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, HitBTC, BitBay, Bittrex, Coindeal, Coinroom, OKEx, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.