Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0061 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $105,442.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.02698243 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,216.60 or 0.94966878 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 664,211,832 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Exrates, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

