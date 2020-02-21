LiteCoin Ultra Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,797.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

