Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Livent updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.18-0.31 EPS.

Shares of LTHM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Livent has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get Livent alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.