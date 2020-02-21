Lobstex Price Hits $0.0207 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Lobstex has a total market cap of $386,033.00 and approximately $148,478.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00345407 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016351 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000936 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,630,269 coins and its circulating supply is 18,630,257 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

