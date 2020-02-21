Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.79. 675,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,221. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

