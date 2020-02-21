Loki Hits Market Capitalization of $16.49 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and $205,969.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,654.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.02720010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.03904404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00753179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00829841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00098127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010040 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00635876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,027,598 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.