Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.11 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Bitbns, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,900,065 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kucoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Poloniex, Binance, Coinbe, Allbit, GOPAX, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

