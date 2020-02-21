Loopring (LRC) Trading Up 6% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Loopring has a market cap of $46.48 million and $9.56 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, IDAX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,823,568 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, DragonEX, Ethfinex, AirSwap, OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Upbit, IDAX, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.