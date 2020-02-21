Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. 2,904,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

