Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Raised by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Shares of LULU opened at $263.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

