Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lumentum worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 498,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,007 shares of company stock worth $4,672,327. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

