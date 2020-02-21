Luna Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,760.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

