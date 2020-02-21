LUNA Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bitrue, Bittrex and KuCoin. In the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Coinone, GOPAX, Upbit, GDAC, Bitrue and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

