Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Macerich worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 4,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.68. 178,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,417 shares of company stock worth $662,615. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

