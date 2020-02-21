Maecenas Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $853.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

