Magellan Health (MGLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MGLN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

