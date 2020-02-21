Magi (XMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Magi has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Magi has a total market capitalization of $201,925.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Magi Profile

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,431,354 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

