Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 1,383,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.