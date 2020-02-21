Magnum Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

