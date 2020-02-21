Maincoin (MNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,489.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $689,420.00 and $4,489.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00492374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.63 or 0.06475519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005130 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

