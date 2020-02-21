Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $626.99 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Maker has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $626.99 million and $7.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $634.99 or 0.06544455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, GOPAX, Switcheo Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00491338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027745 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001348 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,398 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay, DDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

