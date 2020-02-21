Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:MFI traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.87 and a 12 month high of C$35.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

