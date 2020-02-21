Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

MPC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

