Masonite International Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Masonite International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $86.90 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

