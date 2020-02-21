Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,188.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $418,803.00 and approximately $66,188.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.44 or 0.02717714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00098160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.