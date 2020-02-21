Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0027

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $319,428.00 and approximately $45,533.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000464 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

