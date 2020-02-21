Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn ($2.78) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.4%.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.60. 24,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

