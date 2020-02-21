Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Mdu Resources Group worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 386,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 122,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

