Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $84,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,571 shares of company stock valued at $240,625. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

