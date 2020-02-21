MediShares (MDS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $340,507.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. MediShares has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $340,507.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

