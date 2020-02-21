MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $22.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MD. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 1,252,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $36.59.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

