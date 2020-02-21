MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $604,114.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.02982856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00229157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

