Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1651 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has increased its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 3,540,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Nomura cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

