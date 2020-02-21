Melon Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00053305 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Radar Relay and Liqui. Melon has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $37,041.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bittrex, Liqui, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

