Metal Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Metal has a market capitalization of $22.33 million and $4.47 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003596 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00035323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.