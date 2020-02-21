MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 9.3% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $115,315.00 and $40,198.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

