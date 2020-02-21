Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003143 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex and RightBTC. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.69 or 0.02718940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00098041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,642,147 coins and its circulating supply is 77,642,043 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinBene, QBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.